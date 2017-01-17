Canada Stocks-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook. Cameco fell 12.2 percent to C$15.21 after the company said it expected its 2016 adjusted profit to be significantly lower than analysts' estimates and also said it would cut 120 jobs at three of its uranium mines in 2017.
