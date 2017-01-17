Canada Stocks-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build in the United States. The most influential weights on the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index included Magna International Inc, which fell 3.1 percent at C$56.98, and Linamar Corp , which lost 3.5 percent to C$55.65.
