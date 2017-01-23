Canada Stocks-Energy stocks lead broad declines, miners buck trend

TORONTO, Jan 23 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as energy companies retreated along with lower oil prices, while mining shares bucked a broadly weaker trend on higher metal prices. At 10:21 a.m. ET , the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.07 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,498.81.

