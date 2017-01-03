BRIEF-O2micro revises Q4 2016 financial guidance
A batch of reports from Europe showed that French consumer confidence hit a nine-year high, business activity TORONTO, Jan 4 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, a day after hitting a 20-month high, as industrial and materials stocks gained and Encana Corp jumped on an upward revision to its margin forecast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec 7
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec 7
|GLORIA11
|4
|Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|sixty six 6 man
|5
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Dec '16
|zionist swamp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC