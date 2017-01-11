Bond King War: Jeff Gundlach fires sh...

Bond King War: Jeff Gundlach fires shots at Bill Gross

16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Jeff Gundlach on Tuesday made it clear that, once again, he does not agree with Bill Gross' view of the bond market. During a webcast presenting his 2017 outlook, Gundlach, the founder of DoubleLine Capital, said certain "second-tier" managers were focusing on 2.6% as an important level for the 10-year Treasury yield - a threshold beyond which the bull market in bonds would end.

