Average US 30-year mortgage rate falls to 4.12 percent

15 hrs ago

WASHINGTON >> Long-term US mortgage rates fell this week, the second week of declines after snapping a nine-week run of increases. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans eased to an average 4.12 percent from 4.20 percent last week.

