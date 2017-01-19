Average US 30-year mortgage rate falls to 4.09 per cent
Long-term US mortgage rates marked their third week of declines this week, after snapping a nine-week run of increases. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans fell to an average 4.09 per cent from 4.12 per cent last week.
