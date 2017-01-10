Asian stocks up after Dow breaks through 20,000 milestone
Shares advanced across Asia on Thursday, the last full trading day before many markets start Lunar New Year holidays, as investors cheered the Dow Jones industrial average's first ever close above the 20,000 milestone. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 1.8 percent to 19,402.39 and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.8 percent to 2,083.59.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|5 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|15
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|14 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec '16
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC