Asian stocks meander as China inflation raises uncertainty

Shares meandered in Asia on Tuesday as fresh inflation data from China raised uncertainties over how the world's second largest economy will keep growth on track while curbing speculative bubbles and rising corporate debt. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.6 percent to 19,333.90 and the Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.3 percent to 2,044.34.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.