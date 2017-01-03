Asian shares mixed as US job data adds to case for Fed hikes

Asian stock indexes were mixed Monday while the dollar rebounded after a U.S. job report showed strong wage gains, giving more ammunition to U.S. policymakers planning further rate rises. KEEPING SCORE: Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index was practically unchanged at 22,507.32 while the Shanghai Composite in mainland China rose 0.5 per cent to 3,169.15.

