Asian shares mixed after Trump inauguration, dollar weakens
Japanese stocks tumbled while Chinese markets gained Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump promised "American first" policies, adding to concern about possible protectionism. KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3 percent to 3,133.61 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.1 percent to 22,898.96.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec '16
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec '16
|GLORIA11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC