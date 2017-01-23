Asian shares mixed after Trump inauguration, dollar weakens

Japanese stocks tumbled while Chinese markets gained Monday after Donald Trump took office as U.S. president and promised "American first" policies, adding to concerns about the threat of protectionism. KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9 percent to 9,412.54 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7 percent to 23,051.68.

