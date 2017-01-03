Asia stocks see subdued start to 2017...

Asia stocks see subdued start to 2017, dollar resumes climb

Read more: Manila Bulletin

Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song Asian stocks began 2017 on a flat note on Tuesday, uninspired by a surge in European markets to their highest in more than a year, while the dollar resumed its climb after last week's stumble.

