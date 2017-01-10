A startup somehow bundled 3 of the bu...

A startup somehow bundled 3 of the buzziest areas of finance...

Read more: SFGate

The new robo-hedge fund, which combines cloud-based automation with machine learning technology, was launched on January 26 by LendingRobot, an alternative lending roboadviser based in Seattle, Washington. It's an extention of LendingRobot Classic, which automates management of existing peer-to-peer accounts, and has $120 million in assets.

