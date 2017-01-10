A startup somehow bundled 3 of the buzziest areas of finance...
The new robo-hedge fund, which combines cloud-based automation with machine learning technology, was launched on January 26 by LendingRobot, an alternative lending roboadviser based in Seattle, Washington. It's an extention of LendingRobot Classic, which automates management of existing peer-to-peer accounts, and has $120 million in assets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|4 hr
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Thu
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec '16
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC