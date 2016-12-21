Weekly Indicators: Are Trade War Fears Showing Up In The Data Edition

Monthly data for November included a flat index of Leading Indicators, positive new and existing home sales, an increase in consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan, positive personal spending but flat income, and negative durable goods orders, but positive ex-Boeing . My usual note: I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good Now-cast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available.

