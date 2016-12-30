Wall Street's Trump Bonanza Won't Ave...

Wall Street's Trump Bonanza Won't Avert Job Cuts at Banks in '17

Bank stocks are on a tear after Donald Trump's victory drove up expectations for the industry's profits. Here's the catch for many people working there: Holding onto their jobs won't be any easier.

