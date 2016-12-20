US stocks headed for big gains in 2016 despite early stumble
In a year with no shortage of surprises and stomach-churning turns in the market, stock investors can feel pretty good about 2016. Wall Street repeatedly bounced back from steep slumps, including the worst start to any year for stocks, the second correction for the market in five months and investor fears of a global slowdown.
