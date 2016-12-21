Uranium stocks find spotlight with Tr...

Uranium stocks find spotlight with Trump's nuclear comments

22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Dec 23 Donald Trump's call for an expansion of the United States' nuclear capabilities has shone a spotlight on a group of uranium stocks that has been battered over the past six years but have seen some new life since his presidential election victory. A clutch of uranium companies including Uranium Energy Corp and Ur-Energy Inc trade at around $1 a share or even less and have market values of less than $400 million.

