UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 20

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday it had agreed a 1.9 billion pounds cash deal to buy UK consumer credit card business MBNA from Bank of America. * VEDANTA: Konkola Copper Mines , owned by Vedanta Resources, has been ordered by a London court to pay the Zambian government more than $100 million for a claim related to the copper price, a state-owned company involved in the dispute said.

