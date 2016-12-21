UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch o...

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 20

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Reuters

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday it had agreed a 1.9 billion pounds cash deal to buy UK consumer credit card business MBNA from Bank of America. * VEDANTA: Konkola Copper Mines , owned by Vedanta Resources, has been ordered by a London court to pay the Zambian government more than $100 million for a claim related to the copper price, a state-owned company involved in the dispute said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi... Tue St Rick Saintpornum 1
News California Democrats propose series of infrastr... Dec 7 Go Blue Forever 6
News Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio... Dec 7 GLORIA11 4
News Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12) Dec 6 sixty six 6 man 5
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Dec 2 zionist swamp 2
News Trump's tangled businesses pose potential for c... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 23
News Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory Nov '16 Now_What- 17
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,560 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,671

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC