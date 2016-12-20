UPDATE 1-Belgian bonds resilient as market ignores surprise downgrade
LONDON, Dec 27 Belgian bonds on Tuesday weathered an unexpected rating downgrade, highlighting a divergence between how the market and some credit agencies view the country's debt profile. Italian bonds lagged, however, with the 10-year yield rising 4 bps to 1.85 percent by 1500 GMT, after three sources close to the matter told Reuters the government in Rome was likely to have to put in around 6.5 billion euros to rescue troubled bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
