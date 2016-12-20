The FTSE 100 rose 37.91 points to 710...

The FTSE 100 rose 37.91 points to 7106.08 after the mining giants put in a strong performance

London's top-flight index has closed at an all-time high as the traditional Santa rally boosted blue chip stocks. The FTSE 100 rose 37.91 points to 7106.08 after the mining giants put in a strong performance in the first trading session since the Christmas break.

