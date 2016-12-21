Stocks near 2016 highs; Support for I...

Stocks near 2016 highs; Support for Italya s banks; Toshiba rebounds

3 hrs ago Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

U.S. stock futures are rising again, giving the Dow Jones industrial average one more shot at hitting the coveted 20,000 point level before the year ends. The Dow has been flirting with the 20,000 mark for weeks and reached its highest ever level - 19,988 - on December 20. It's currently sitting at 19,820, which is nearly 14% higher than where it started 2016.

