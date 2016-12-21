Stocks chop around breakeven ahead of...

Stocks chop around breakeven ahead of Christmas; Dow tries to reach 20,000

U.S. equities hovered around breakeven on Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday, as the Dow Jones industrial average tried again to reach the psychologically important level of 20,000. The Dow traded just below the flatline, with Microsoft contributing the most losses.

