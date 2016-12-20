Stocks are near all-time highs

Stocks are near all-time highs

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The Dow made another attempt at the 20,000 milestone, trading at 19,962 at 9:38 a.m. ET. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose to a new intraday high of 5,501.70, up 0.74%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi... Dec 20 St Rick Saintpornum 1
News California Democrats propose series of infrastr... Dec 7 Go Blue Forever 6
News Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio... Dec 7 GLORIA11 4
News Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12) Dec 6 sixty six 6 man 5
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Dec 2 zionist swamp 2
News Trump's tangled businesses pose potential for c... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 23
News Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory Nov '16 Now_What- 17
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,173 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,368

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC