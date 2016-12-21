Sensex recovers 81 points on value bu...

Sensex recovers 81 points on value buying in opening trade1 hour ago

10 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Mumbai, Dec 27 : The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by over 81 points in opening trade today largely on the back of value buying in blue-chip stocks such as Cipla, Reliance Industries and TCS. The 30-share index rebounded 81.01 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 25,888.11, with all sectoral indices led by consumer durables, healthcare, IT, FMCG, auto and capital goods stocks trading in the positive zone, rising by up to 1 per cent.

