Sensex recovers 81 points on value buying in opening trade1 hour ago
Mumbai, Dec 27 : The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by over 81 points in opening trade today largely on the back of value buying in blue-chip stocks such as Cipla, Reliance Industries and TCS. The 30-share index rebounded 81.01 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 25,888.11, with all sectoral indices led by consumer durables, healthcare, IT, FMCG, auto and capital goods stocks trading in the positive zone, rising by up to 1 per cent.
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec 7
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec 7
|GLORIA11
|4
|Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|sixty six 6 man
|5
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Dec 2
|zionist swamp
|2
|Trump's tangled businesses pose potential for c...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|23
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
