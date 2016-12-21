Russian stocks surging thanks to Trump, oil
The benchmark Micex index is up more than 14 percent since Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton last month. That's even better than in the United States, where the S&P 500 has gained 6 percent and the Dow 8.5 percent in a record-breaking rally since Election Day.
