Q&A with Neuberger's Brett Reiner on small-cap funds

They've been one of the big winners in the post-election stock market rally, largely due to the belief that they are poised to benefit more than other companies from President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies. We spoke with Brett Reiner, a managing director and associate portfolio manager at the Neuberger Berman Genesis fund, about this recent run-up.

