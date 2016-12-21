Mideast Stocks-Saudi surges on budget...

Mideast Stocks-Saudi surges on budget, Saudi Electricity leaps

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Dec 25 Saudi Arabia's stock market surged in early trade on Sunday in response to the release of the 2017 state budget, which includes an increase in government spending next year to support flagging economic growth. The Saudi stock index added 1.1 percent to 7,167 points in the first 15 minutes, nearing technical resistance on this year's peak of 7,235 points, hit earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi... Dec 20 St Rick Saintpornum 1
News California Democrats propose series of infrastr... Dec 7 Go Blue Forever 6
News Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio... Dec 7 GLORIA11 4
News Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12) Dec 6 sixty six 6 man 5
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Dec 2 zionist swamp 2
News Trump's tangled businesses pose potential for c... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 23
News Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory Nov '16 Now_What- 17
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,432 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,324

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC