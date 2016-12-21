Mideast Stocks-Saudi post-budget rally stalls, Uae bourses firm
DUBAI, Dec 26 The Saudi Arabian stock market's post-budget rally ran out of steam on Monday as the index neared technical resistance, while United Arab Emirates bourses outperformed the region. The Saudi index added 1.5 percent on Sunday in reaction to Riyadh's modestly expansionary state budget for 2017.
