London's FTSE 100 surges to all-time closing high for third day running

18 hrs ago

The FTSE 100 smashed its mid-session record and set a new all-time closing high by rising 22.57 points to 7,142.83 London's top-flight index surged to an all-time high and recorded its best year since 2013 after riding out a turbulent 12 months thanks to a boost from the Brexit-hit pound. The FTSE 100 smashed its mid-session record and set a new all-time closing high by rising 22.57 points to 7,142.83.

