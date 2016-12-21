Largest public pension system to sell...

Largest public pension system to sell all tobacco stocks

Monday Dec 19

The California Public Employees' Retirement System decided Monday to sell its last $550 million worth of tobacco-related investments nearly two decades after trading away the bulk of them. In a 9-3 vote, the CalPERS investment committee disregarded the advice from its own financial advisers who recommended reversing a sell-off approved in 2000, which has cost the system more than $3 billion in lost earnings.

