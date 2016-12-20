Jeff Saut: The most important driver of the stock market will...
What's traditionally the most important driver of the stock market will retake its place in the new year, according to Jeffrey Saut, the chief investment strategist at Raymond James. Corporate earnings growth in the US has slowed for months, while the bull market continued and stocks rose to all-time highs with a few pauses here and there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec 7
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec 7
|GLORIA11
|4
|Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|sixty six 6 man
|5
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Dec 2
|zionist swamp
|2
|Trump's tangled businesses pose potential for c...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|23
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC