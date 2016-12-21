How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday
Major U.S. stock indexes closed slightly lower Thursday, led by declines in banks and energy stocks. High-dividend stocks like utilities, real estate investment trusts and phone companies rose as bond yields fell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|4 min
|Flavor6827
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec 7
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec 7
|GLORIA11
|4
|Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|sixty six 6 man
|5
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Dec 2
|zionist swamp
|2
|Trump's tangled businesses pose potential for c...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|23
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC