Going After the (Little) Bad Guys: SEC Announces More Actions Against Penny Stock Gatekeepers
The SEC last week announced that it has sanctioned several market participants in the penny stock industry, including attorneys who wrote offering documents as well as stock transfer agents, for their roles in various sham IPOs of microcap stocks. These are the latest in a string of penny stock enforcement actions since outgoing SEC Chair Mary Jo White announced the implementation of the Commission's "broken windows" policy in 2013.
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec 7
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec 7
|GLORIA11
|4
|Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|sixty six 6 man
|5
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Dec 2
|zionist swamp
|2
|Trump's tangled businesses pose potential for c...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|23
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
