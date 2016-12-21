Going After the (Little) Bad Guys: SE...

Going After the (Little) Bad Guys: SEC Announces More Actions Against Penny Stock Gatekeepers

22 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The SEC last week announced that it has sanctioned several market participants in the penny stock industry, including attorneys who wrote offering documents as well as stock transfer agents, for their roles in various sham IPOs of microcap stocks. These are the latest in a string of penny stock enforcement actions since outgoing SEC Chair Mary Jo White announced the implementation of the Commission's "broken windows" policy in 2013.

