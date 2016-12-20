Global Markets-Stocks tick up, oil gains in thin holiday volume
Stocks edged higher on Tuesday as trading in some of the world's major financial markets resumed after a Christmas break, with oil also up, supported by looming supply cuts. Trading volume across markets was expected to remain thin, as it usually is in the week between Christmas and New Year's.
