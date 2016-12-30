European Stocks Fall Amid Sparse Trad...

European Stocks Fall Amid Sparse Trading to Extend 2016 Decline 2 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

European stocks fell in thin trading, poised to end the year with their first annual decline since 2011 when the sovereign-debt crisis peaked. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 0.3 percent at 9:54 a.m. in London, with trading volume about 63 percent lower than the 30-day average.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead... 21 hr Patriotic One 1
News Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year Fri Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi... Dec 20 St Rick Saintpornum 1
News California Democrats propose series of infrastr... Dec 7 Go Blue Forever 6
News Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio... Dec 7 GLORIA11 4
News Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12) Dec 6 sixty six 6 man 5
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Dec 2 zionist swamp 2
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,865 • Total comments across all topics: 277,487,344

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC