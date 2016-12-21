European stocks end at 11-month high on deals, Italy optimism

LONDON/MILAN, Dec 20 European shares rose slightly on Tuesday, holding near their highest levels since January, helped by a busy year-end for corporate deal making and more signs that Italy is making progress on stabilising its wobbly banking sector. Europe's STOXX 600 rose 0.5 percent to its highest since Jan. 4 with financials providing the biggest boost to the index.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.