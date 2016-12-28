Energy companies and banks led rally ...

Energy companies and banks led rally on S&P 500 in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Long Island Business News

In 2016, the Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 11 percent and bounced back from a flat result the year before, and energy companies and banks made some of the largest gains as investors bet on a stronger economy that will lead to more lending and spending. Health care companies slumped as drug prices came under intense scrutiny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi... Dec 20 St Rick Saintpornum 1
News California Democrats propose series of infrastr... Dec 7 Go Blue Forever 6
News Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio... Dec 7 GLORIA11 4
News Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12) Dec 6 sixty six 6 man 5
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Dec 2 zionist swamp 2
News Trump's tangled businesses pose potential for c... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 23
News Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory Nov '16 Now_What- 17
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,428,127

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC