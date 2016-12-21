Emerging Markets-Emerging stocks, currencies book cautious gains in thin trade
Dec 21 Emerging markets struggled for direction in thin pre-holiday trade on Wednesday, though a pause in the dollar and higher oil prices helped Russia's rouble to hit a one-week high. MSCI's emerging market stock index eased 0.3 percent, with gains in Russia, Poland and some Asian bourses but seeing losses in Asian heavyweights Taiwan and South Korea.
