Dow set to finish wild 2016 with a 14% gain

From crashing oil prices that fueled Wall Street's worst-ever start to a year, to unpredictable political events like Brexit and the election of Donald Trump, the year in stocks wasn't for the faint of heart. Those who held on were rewarded handsomely: The resilient Dow is set to close 2016 more than 4,300 points above its January low of 15,451.

