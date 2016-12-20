Dow Jones edging closer to 20,000
Stocks moved modestly higher in early trading Tuesday as U.S. markets reopened following the holiday weekend. Materials and energy companies were among the biggest gainers, while utilities and real estate stocks headed lower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec 7
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec 7
|GLORIA11
|4
|Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|sixty six 6 man
|5
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Dec 2
|zionist swamp
|2
|Trump's tangled businesses pose potential for c...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|23
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC