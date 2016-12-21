Deutsche, Credit Suisse to pay billions over mortgage bonds
Deutsche Bank said Friday it has agreed on a $7.2 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over its dealings in mortgage-backed bonds - risky securities that helped start the global financial crisis. Under the deal, which isn't yet final, Germany's biggest bank agreed to pay $3.1 billion in fines and $4.1 billion in compensation through such measures as easing loan repayment terms for homeowners and borrowers.
