Deutsche Bank Reassures Staff of Strength After U.S. Settlement an hour ago
Deutsche Bank AG moved to reassure employees of its financial strength after reaching a $7.2 billion settlement with U.S. regulators over toxic subprime debt, and said it found no evidence the firm had breached sanctions against Russia in a separate probe. The lender, which saw its stock plunge this year amid legal concerns on multiple fronts, said in a memo to staff Friday that it doesn't expect the settlement to affect its credit rating or its ability to operate in the U.S., and it anticipates paying the coupons on all its debt instruments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec 7
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec 7
|GLORIA11
|4
|Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|sixty six 6 man
|5
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Dec 2
|zionist swamp
|2
|Trump's tangled businesses pose potential for c...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|23
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC