Deutsche Bank Reassures Staff of Strength After U.S. Settlement an hour ago

Deutsche Bank AG moved to reassure employees of its financial strength after reaching a $7.2 billion settlement with U.S. regulators over toxic subprime debt, and said it found no evidence the firm had breached sanctions against Russia in a separate probe. The lender, which saw its stock plunge this year amid legal concerns on multiple fronts, said in a memo to staff Friday that it doesn't expect the settlement to affect its credit rating or its ability to operate in the U.S., and it anticipates paying the coupons on all its debt instruments.

