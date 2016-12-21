China stocks edge down as investors shrug off profit data
Dec 27 China's main stock indexes inched down in light trading on Tuesday as many investors shrugged off data showing solid profit growth for the industrial sector in November. The CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to 3,316.65 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 percent, to 3,115.00 points.
