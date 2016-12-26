China Inc. Struggling to Sell Bonds P...

China Inc. Struggling to Sell Bonds Poses Quandary for Economy

Read more: Bloomberg

China's roaring bond engine is stalling heading into the new year, posing a quandary for policy makers as they try to curb leverage while keeping economic growth on track. Bond issuance in December by Chinese companies and banks is 142 billion yuan less than the amount of notes they must repay this month, data combined by Bloomberg show.

