China Bank Says Bond Guarantee Forged as Market Mood Worsens an hour ago

China Bank Says Bond Guarantee Forged as Market Mood Worsens

China Guangfa Bank Co. said Monday that documents and seals for a letter claiming to guarantee bond payments by the lender were forged, in the second such incident in the nation this month, raising concern about transparency in the world's third-biggest bond market. The revelation by the bank based in the southern province of Guangdong comes after Zheshang Property & Casualty Insurance Co.

Chicago, IL

