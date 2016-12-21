Canada Stocks-TSX slips modestly in broad retreat
Dec 30 Canada's main stock index dipped on Friday as resource and financial stocks led broad but modest declines in the final trading day of the year. Enbridge Inc was the most influential decliner on the index, falling 1.0 percent to C$56.52.
