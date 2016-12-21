Canada Stocks-TSX slips modestly in b...

Canada Stocks-TSX slips modestly in broad retreat

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Dec 30 Canada's main stock index dipped on Friday as resource and financial stocks led broad but modest declines in the final trading day of the year. Enbridge Inc was the most influential decliner on the index, falling 1.0 percent to C$56.52.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead... Fri Patriotic One 1
News Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year Fri Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi... Dec 20 St Rick Saintpornum 1
News California Democrats propose series of infrastr... Dec 7 Go Blue Forever 6
News Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio... Dec 7 GLORIA11 4
News Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12) Dec 6 sixty six 6 man 5
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Dec 2 zionist swamp 2
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,612 • Total comments across all topics: 277,496,550

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC