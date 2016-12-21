Canada Stocks-TSX ends barely higher,...

Canada Stocks-TSX ends barely higher, industrial stocks led gains

Thursday Dec 22

TORONTO, Dec 21 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday for the fifth consecutive session, helped by industrial stocks such as construction company SNC-Lavalin , which jumped after winning an oil sands service contract. SNC-Lavalin rose 2.5 percent to C$58.55.

Chicago, IL

