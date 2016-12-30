Bay Area tech stocks surge during 2016
Bay Area technology stocks and two energy giants surged in 2016 - a year that could be described as a tale of two stock markets. Buoyed by generally rosy prospects as well as consolidation among chipmakers, Santa Clara-based Nvidia was the big winner among the major publicly held technology companies in the Bay Area.
