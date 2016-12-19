$63 billion plowed into stocks after ...

$63 billion plowed into stocks after Trump win

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

A whopping $63 billion has poured into U.S. stock funds since Donald Trump won the presidential election, according to the latest tally by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "It caught a lot of investors by surprise," says Brian Leung, vice president of global investment strategy at the bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi... Tue St Rick Saintpornum 1
News California Democrats propose series of infrastr... Dec 7 Go Blue Forever 6
News Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio... Dec 7 GLORIA11 4
News Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12) Dec 6 sixty six 6 man 5
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Dec 2 zionist swamp 2
News Trump's tangled businesses pose potential for c... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 23
News Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory Nov '16 Now_What- 17
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,531

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC